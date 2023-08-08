Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan spotted with ‘Hickey’, netizens react

Mumbai: Arhaan Khan, the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, has raised eyebrows as he returns from studying in the United States. The star kid, who was once camera-shy, is now stepping into the spotlight and preparing to assist his father in his production endeavours. What has gotten more attention than his career move is a mark on his neck that hasn’t gone unnoticed by observant fans and netizens.

Arhaan’s Transformation and the Love Hickey Controversy

Arhaan Khan’s recent appearance following a football match signalled a noticeable shift in his demeanour. He confidently posed for the paparazzi, shedding his shyness and displaying his newfound confidence. But it wasn’t just his appearance that drew attention; a prominent love Hickey on his neck sparked a flurry of speculation and comments.

As fans and followers focused their attention on Arhaan’s neck, comments began to flood the video’s comments section. Social media users couldn’t stop talking about the intriguing mark, prompting playful and curious comments. Netizens speculated on its origins, adding a layer of intrigue to the already buzzing story.

Following the revelation, social media was ablaze with reactions ranging from surprise to playful banter. Observant fans speculated jokingly on the origin of the mark, speculating on whimsical possibilities, while others complimented the obvious “neckpiece” with a sense of humour.

Fans and netizens are buzzing about Arhaan’s next steps in the entertainment world, and speculations and playful reactions have only added to the excitement.