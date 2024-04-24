Malala Yousafzai called ‘sellout’, criticised for working with Hillary Clinton

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is facing criticism for collaborating with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the Broadway debut of their co-produced musical.

The musical “Suffs” delves into the history of women’s suffering, tracing the movement for voting rights back to the early 1900s.

However, many individuals have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the collaboration and called her a “sellout”.

Taking to X, journalist Sana Saeed wrote, “Very cool that Malala is working alongside the former Secretary of State who supported the CIA drone wars that killed and maimed countless in northern Pakistan, destroying access to education.”

“Celebrity activists are picked and chosen for a reason by elites – they serve the general function of providing proximity to ‘doing good’ for those who otherwise leech on this world and its vulnerable. They also can be trusted to never harangue oppressors with power,” she added.

Very cool that Malala is working alongside the former Secretary of State who supported the CIA drone wars that killed & maimed countless in Northern Pakistan, destroying access to education; a former SoS who is actively supporting the genocide in Gaza right now.



“Malala co-producing a musical about the American women’s suffrage movement while being silent about the horrific atrocities being committed against women and girls in Gaza & actively collaborating with a vocal champion of Israel- irony has never been more stark,” wrote one user.

“Couldn’t have paid me to believe that in 2024, during an openly broadcasted genocide in Palestine, it’d be Greta Thunberg courageously standing on big business, while Malala is doing this abhorrent shit,” another user wrote.

“Malala said drone attacks are fueling terrorism and killing innocents. She’s now partnering with Hillary Clinton, who oversaw the drone campaign. She exposed her double standards with Palestine and can safely be called a pawn for the imperial powers. Over and out,” wrote another.

“Remember when “opinion about Malala” was supposed to be a litmus test, lmao. What a fall from grace,” another wrote.

“You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain,” one person wrote.

