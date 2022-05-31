Malali Mosque row: Management seeks quashing of VHP petition

Udupi: The Malali mosque row in Dakshina Kannada district has taken a new twist with the masjid management making a submission to the local court on Tuesday to quash the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demand.

The VHP had moved to the court demanding appointment of a court commissioner to survey the Juma Masjid in Malali town near Mangaluru. Challenging this, the management of Assayed Abdullahil Madani Mosque administrative committee filed the petition.

The Third Additional Civil Court will take up the matter on Tuesday. The court is likely to take a decision on whether to order a survey there.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday said that historical blunders must be rectified in the country.

Speaking to the reporters on the Malali Mosque row in Dakshina Kannada district, she said that the Union Home Ministry was keenly observing the developments in this regard.

“There should be a discussion on which buildings have to belong to the Hindus. If everyone thinks in this regard, all can live unitedly. Temples have been brought down to construct mosques in the country. But, we have not witnessed the events,” she explained.

“There are blunders during the time of our elders. Historians and archeologists should dig out the facts and should guide on what is wrong and what is correct,” she said.

Temple structure was found on April 21 during the renovation of Malali mosque, stirring up a controversy. Following the controversy, the court had ordered the mosque management to stop the work.