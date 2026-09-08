Malkajgiri civic chief inspects Ganesh immersion preparations

During the inspection, Reddy asked officials to focus on desilting, sanitation and fresh-water filling, lighting, approach roads and devotee facilities, strict safety and smooth immersion management, collection of flowers and organic offerings.

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Civic officials inspect Ganesh immersion site with water-filled steps in Malkajgiri.
Malkajgiri Municipal Comissioner T Krishna Reddy inspects a baby pond for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Krishna Reddy on Tuesday, September 8, inspected the arrangements for Ganesh immersion at the baby pond in Mansoorabad.

During the inspection, Reddy asked officials to focus on desilting, sanitation and fresh-water filling, lighting, approach roads and devotee facilities, strict safety and smooth immersion management, collection of flowers and organic offerings for natural fertiliser, in addition to proper collection and disposal of immersion waste and facilitating smaller idol immersions to reduce pressure on natural water bodies.

Officials were asked to complete preparations at the earliest and ensure a safe, seamless and environmentally responsible immersion experience.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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