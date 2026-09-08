Malkajgiri civic chief inspects Ganesh immersion preparations

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Krishna Reddy on Tuesday, September 8, inspected the arrangements for Ganesh immersion at the baby pond in Mansoorabad.

During the inspection, Reddy asked officials to focus on desilting, sanitation and fresh-water filling, lighting, approach roads and devotee facilities, strict safety and smooth immersion management, collection of flowers and organic offerings for natural fertiliser, in addition to proper collection and disposal of immersion waste and facilitating smaller idol immersions to reduce pressure on natural water bodies.

📍 Mansoorabad Baby Pond, #Nagole | Ganesh Immersion Preparations



🙏 Safe Celebrations. Cleaner Water Bodies. Greener Malkajgiri.



The MMC Commissioner inspected the Ganesh immersion arrangements at #Mansoorabad Baby Pond along with concerned civic, Town Planning, UBD, RAMKY &… pic.twitter.com/g9J4CLeoSV — Commissioner, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (@MCMalkajgiri) September 8, 2026

Officials were asked to complete preparations at the earliest and ensure a safe, seamless and environmentally responsible immersion experience.