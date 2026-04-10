Malkajgiri Cybercrime Police arrest two accused, recover Rs 41 lakh in fraud cases

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime Police Malkajgiri successfully solved two cybercrime cases between April 5 and April 10 and arrested two offenders. The investigation showed that the cybercrime network had links across India.

The police also processed refunds through the court and helped return Rs 41,58,677 to victims.

In one case, the police arrested an accused from Hyderabad for providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters on a commission basis.

The accused helped in transferring cheated money through multiple accounts. The account was linked to 211 cases reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The victim in the case was added to WhatsApp groups that promoted stock trading tips. The group admins and a support team called “FISD PRO” convinced him to invest using a trading app. After showing small profits and allowing a partial withdrawal, the victim was encouraged to invest Rs 41,62,000. The app later showed fake high returns. When he tried to withdraw money, he was asked to pay a large commission. He lost Rs 41,56,000. The victim was identified as Chamala Balakishan Reddy from Jaipuri Colony, Nagole.

In another case, the police found that fraud money was transferred to an account holder in Quthbullapur. The police team arrested an accused who supported job fraud by acting as a mule account holder and transferring money to other related accounts.

According to the police, the fraud started when the victim’s son was contacted on WhatsApp on October 5, 2024, with a fake job offer in a Pune-based company.

The accused collected Rs 3,00,000 initially and later cheated the victim by sharing fake documents and false promises. The victim transferred more money in several transactions between October 2024 and January 2025. Even after receiving a total of Rs 4,75,000, the accused did not provide the promised job or refund the money and continued to demand more payments.

The arrested person in this case has been identified as Arugonda Sai Kiran from Quthbullapur in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Advisory to the public

The police have advised people to be careful while using online platforms.

Avoid clicking on unknown links received through email, SMS, WhatsApp, or social media. Do not trust part-time or online job offers without proper verification. Also, do not download trading apps shared by unknown persons.

Police said there is an increase in investment and job fraud cases and urged people to stay alert.

In case of any cyber fraud, citizens should report it immediately to the nearest police station, visit the official portal, or call 1930 for help.