Malkajgiri Cybercrime Police officers caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

The accused officers had demanded the bribe in exchange for issuing a notice to the complainant instead of arresting him in a cybercrime case.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th March 2026 7:06 pm IST
Two police officers caught taking a Rs 1 lakh bribe, with cash and bottles on the table, in Malkajgiri.
Malkajgiri cybercrime police officers caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Two armed reserve Sub-Inspectors working at the Cybercrime Police Station, Malkajgiri Commissionerate, were caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday, March 9, for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe.

According to the ACB, the accused officers, Pramod Goud and Jatavath Babu Naik, had demanded the bribe in exchange for issuing a notice to the complainant instead of arresting him in a cybercrime case.

The bribe amount was recovered from Babu Naik. Both officers will be presented before a special court in Nampally, a press release from the agency said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th March 2026 7:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button