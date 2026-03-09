Malkajgiri cybercrime police officers caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Two armed reserve Sub-Inspectors working at the Cybercrime Police Station, Malkajgiri Commissionerate, were caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday, March 9, for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe.

According to the ACB, the accused officers, Pramod Goud and Jatavath Babu Naik, had demanded the bribe in exchange for issuing a notice to the complainant instead of arresting him in a cybercrime case.

Also Read ACB raids Serilingampally Circle office, flags delay in processing files

The bribe amount was recovered from Babu Naik. Both officers will be presented before a special court in Nampally, a press release from the agency said.