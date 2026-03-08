ACB raids Serilingampally Circle office, flags delay in processing files

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Serilingampally under the newly constituted Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) for alleged irregularities such as pending files and delayed action on unauthorised construction.

The raid took place in the Serilingampally Circle-49 area. ACB officials could verify records from December 12, 2025, as the circle office became part of the CMC.

ACB found that since December, the office had received 285 building permission applications, out of which 134 were approved and 21 were rejected. A total of 63 applications are under process, while others are at different stages, such as shortfall notices, fee intimation and hold.

Officials said that among the applications under process, 16 were pending with the Section Officer, 25 with the Assistant City Planner (ACP) and 22 with the Deputy Commissioner.

As many as 21 applications have exceeded the prescribed 21-day processing period, including five pending with the ACP and 16 with the Deputy Commissioner.

Inaction on unauthorised constructions

Additionally, 63 complaints were received regarding unauthorised constructions. In most cases, a second notice was issued, but no action has been taken in 14 cases after the second notice

Likewise, no action was taken in 10 cases after the first notice. Four cases are pending in courts, and in one case, the second notice was prepared but not served to the respondent, ACB said.

Officials noted that some unauthorised construction cases have remained pending for several months and even more than a year without issuing final orders or taking enforcement action.

Suspicious financial transactions between officials and private persons are under investigation.

The surprise check showed delays in work, a lack of timely follow-up, and poor monitoring of enforcement activities, ACB said. A detailed report recommending necessary action will soon be submitted to the government.

Last year, 27 urban local bodies within the Hyderabad–Telangana core urban area were merged into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), making it the largest municipal corporation in the country.

However, on February 11, it was trifurcated to make Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the GHMC

Serilingampally Circle-20 was reorganised from GHMC and brought under Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and renamed as Circle-49.