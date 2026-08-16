Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation collects 2.5 tons sacred waste

"The collected sacred material would first undergo an Udvasana puja performed by the temple priest concerned," Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy said.

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Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation promotes eco-friendly idol disposal and community participation.
A poster for project Udavasana to be launched by MMC

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) has collected 2.5 tons of sacred waste under the Udavasana programme in July.

The drive was conducted across the commissionerate, including Uppal, LB Nagar and Malkajgiri zones. Photo frames of deities are one of the components contributing to waste accumulation in Hyderabad.

The waste collected from houses and temples is dismantled and segregated before being sent to recyclers.

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“The segregation and recycling process aims to ensure that sacred waste does not end up in landfills, dumping yards or water bodies,” Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy said.

On July 23, Reddy announced that the Udavasana programme will be conducted within the MMC limits from July 25 to ensure the safe disposal of damaged and old deity images and idols, so they are not discarded in general waste or public spaces. Citizens who find it difficult to travel to designated collection points can leave sacred items, including old photographs, at their nearest temple.

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