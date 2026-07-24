MMC launches Project Udvasana for dignified idol disposal

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) on Thursday, July 23, announced that project Udvasana will be launched on Saturday, July 25, for safe disposal of idols.

Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy said that the MMC and Loop Sustainability will jointly conduct the project.

According to the corporation, the drive is aimed at safe disposal of damaged and old deity images and idols to ensure that they are not discarded in general waste or public spaces. The corporation urged people to hand over such material to temples in their respective zones.

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Phase 1 begins on Saturday

The first phase of the programme scheduled for July 25 at Nalla Pochamma–Muthyalamma–Mahankali Temple (Triple-Deity Temple), Vinayak Nagar, Kalwan Bharati Enclave, Malkajgiri, in Malkajgiri Zone; Sri Malini Karigiri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Swaroop Nagar Road, Amrutha Colony, Srinivasa Colony, Uppal in Uppal Zone; and Sri Karmanghat Anjaneya Swamy Temple 8-2-61, Inner Ring Road, Virat Nagar, Champapet, in L B Nagar Zone.

Reddy urged volunteers to register themselves online by visiting the official social media accounts of the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @MCMalkajgiri.