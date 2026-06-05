Malkajgiri police book 46 spa centres for rule violations

Hyderabad: In a major enforcement drive against illegal activities, unauthorized cross-massage services, and violations of safety norms, the Malkajgiri Commissionerate Police, along with the Special Operations Team (SOT), conducted extensive inspections of SPA centres operating across the Commissionerate limits.

During the special verification drive, police inspected 113 spa centres and registered 46 criminal cases against owners and managers found violating public safety regulations, legal provisions, and operational guidelines.

Officials said several spa centres were operating without the required permissions and approvals. Many establishments were found to have concealed partition rooms without transparent glass doors, raising concerns over illegal activities and violations of prescribed safety standards.

Police also detected serious lapses in customer verification, with several centres failing to collect and maintain valid identity documents such as Aadhaar cards, driving licences, or other government-issued IDs. A number of spa centres were functioning without proper display boards, making it difficult for the public and authorities to identify them.

Further inspections revealed inadequate maintenance of mandatory records, including customer registers, employee details, therapist records, attendance registers, and other statutory documentation.

The police said none of the women working had therapist certificates and hailed from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, and other North-Eastern states.

The police stated that the drive was aimed at ensuring compliance with regulations, preventing unlawful activities, and safeguarding public safety. Officials warned that strict action would continue against establishments violating the law and operating without adherence to prescribed norms.

B. Sumathi, Malkajgiri Commissioner, said that the police will seal premises where illegal activities are organised and asked property owners to verify the activities taking place on their premises.