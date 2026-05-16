Malkajgiri Police hold two-day training programme on POCSO Act

Hyderabad: A two-day training programme on the effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was conducted on May 15 and 16 at the office of the Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police to strengthen the knowledge and investigative skills of police personnel and stakeholders handling crimes against women and children.

The programme focused on various aspects of the POCSO Act, including child-friendly investigation procedures, victim examination, legal protocols, prosecution procedures and coordination with support agencies.

Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B Sumathi announced that two new Bharosa Centres will come up at Begumpet and Medipally. She said coordinated efforts by various agencies had increased the conviction rate in women-related offences from 4.75 per cent to 14 per cent, while pending cases related to women and child offences had reduced by 20 per cent.

On the second day, sessions were conducted on medical examination, forensic evidence, women and child safety, and inter-agency coordination. Sudha explained important provisions of the POCSO Act, forensic examination procedures, victim compensation mechanisms and related case studies.