Malleshwaram voter list row: Karnataka HC stays FIR over Form 7s

The court observed that the complaint appeared, prima facie, to have been filed in haste.

Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Published:
Historic red building with classical architecture and lush greenery in front.
Karnataka High Court.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has granted an interim stay on an FIR registered against two booth-level agents accused of submitting Form 7 applications with allegedly false information to remove names from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The court observed that the complaint appeared, prima facie, to have been filed in haste. The interim relief was granted on Friday, October 9, by a bench headed by Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde while hearing a petition seeking the quashing of the FIR.

The case was registered at the Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru following a complaint by Congress leader Anoop Ayyangar. The accused, Vasanthalakshmi and Deepak Singh, who are booth-level agents associated with the Malleshwaram constituency, approached the High Court challenging the police action.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Senior advocate Arun Shyam, appearing for the petitioners, argued that booth-level agents were entitled to submit applications seeking deletion of names from electoral rolls. He maintained that the applications were required to be verified by election officials, who would decide whether the requests were valid.

Additional Special Public Prosecutor Anoop Kumar opposed the petitioners’ arguments, alleging that they had submitted 778 Form-7 applications despite the number ordinarily being limited to 50. He contended that the applications were intended to facilitate the removal of voters for improper reasons.

During the hearing, Justice Hegde questioned the prosecution about the legal provision under which submitting more than 50 applications would constitute an offence. The judge also asked whether election officials were responsible for examining the applications and determining their validity.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The court further pointed out that voters whose names were proposed for deletion would be issued notices and given an opportunity to respond. After hearing both sides, the bench ordered an interim stay on the FIR. The order provides temporary relief to the petitioners while the legal challenge is considered.

Tags
Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of K C Indresh Kumar

K C Indresh Kumar

K C Indresh Kumar is a Bengaluru-based veteran journalist with over three decades of experience, contributing political reportage from Karnataka. He spent more than 25 years with The New Indian… More »
Back to top button