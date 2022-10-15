Mallikarjun Kharge in Chennai

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 15th October 2022 11:05 am IST
Mallikarjun Kharge in Chennai
Chennai: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge being felicitated during an event for his election campaign, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge during an event for his election campaign, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during an event for his election campaign, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge during an event for his election campaign, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge during an event for his election campaign, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button