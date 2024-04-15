Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign in Puducherry, Cuddalore today

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge

Chennai: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Puducherry on Monday for the election campaign of his party candidate V. Vaithilingam who is seeking a re-election.

Kharge will address a public meeting at the Agriculture Market Committee ground in Thattanchavady.

The Congress candidate for the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, V. Vaithilingam is a sitting Member of Parliament from the same constituency.

Vaithilingam, a former Chief Minister of Puducherry, is pitted against Puducherry Home Minister A. Namasivayam, who was also a former Congress leader.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vaithilingam defeated K. Narayanasamy of AIADMK by a margin of 1,97, 025 votes.

The Congress President will later visit Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the Congress candidate, M.K. Vishnuprasad.

He will address a public meeting at the Neyveli grounds in the Cuddalore assembly constituency.

