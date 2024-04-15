‘BJP will end democracy in the country’, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Nagpur: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the 23 opposition leaders were corrupt till they were with us but the BJP has now kept them in their lap.

“23 opposition leaders were corrupt till they were with us. PM Modi took those 23 people in his party by threatening them. Those who were corrupt and thieves. Whom you used to call thieves, today you have kept them in your lap…You took MLAs, and MPs, and even stole our Chief Minister…” said Kharge.

Lashing out at the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said that he has a big laundry, Modi is giving corrupt leaders one by one. “Amit Shah puts them in the laundry and Gadkari takes them out, once they come out after being washed in their party’s laundry, they become clean. You took MLAs, and MPs, and even stole our Chief Minister. You do such things and corrupt others,” he added.

He further slammed the centre over how the foundation stone for the new Parliament was laid and said, “You made a new Parliament. Why did you not take President Kovind to lay its foundation? Our president Murmuji from the Schedule Tribe community was not invited to inaugurate it. She was not taken for the inauguration of Ram Mandir. Such people should stop playing games for votes.”

He lashed out saying that if BJP comes into power again no more elections will be held in the country. “He will end the democracy. He will end the democracy,” he added.

He questioned voters if you want to save the Constitution or not.

Notably, the Lok Sabha polls will be held across seven phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.