What caught everyone’s attention is the absence of Malti Chahar from the promo despite her still being in the race

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale (Instagram)

Mumbai: And the most awaited Bigg Boss 19 finale week is finally here. After the shocking double elimination of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, the season now has its top 6 contestants Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More.

With just days left for the finale, all eyes are now on the next elimination, after which Bigg Boss 19 will lock its official top 5 finalists of the season.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date Announced

On Monday, the makers dropped the official promo revealing the grand finale date. The clip features host Salman Khan announcing the big day along with quick glimpses of Gaurav, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya and Amaal.

However, what caught everyone’s attention is the absence of Malti Chahar from the promo despite her still being in the race.

This unexpected miss has sparked major speculation online, with many fans claiming that the makers may have already finalised their top 5. The assumed list circulating widely is:

  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Pranit More
  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Tanya Mittal
  • Amaal Mallik

Viewers have taken to social media calling out the makers for “exposing themselves” while the voting lines are still open.

For the unversed, a mid-week eviction is planned, and voting lines will remain open until Tuesday morning. Except for Gaurav, all contestants Amaal, Malti, Tanya, Farrhana and Pranit are nominated for eviction.

What’s your take on this? Do you think the makers already have their pre-decided finalists and winner? Comment below!

