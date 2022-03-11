Mamata calls for opposition alliance to defeat the BJP in 2024

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday termed the BJP’s victory in assembly elections in four states as not a true reflection of people’s mandate and accused the saffron camp of looting votes by using the election machinery.

Reiterating her call for an opposition alliance to defeat the BJP, Banerjee said there is no use of sitting” idle and waiting for the Congress.

“The party (BJP) should not raise its voice much just because they have won in a few states. This victory is not a true reflection of the people’s mandate. This verdict is because of the blatant use of the election machinery to loot votes.

Akhilesh Yadav (of the Samajwadi Party) has lost not because of people’s mandate but due to loot of votes,” Banerjee said.

She was speaking at a press conference after the West Bengal government presented the state budget for 2022-23 fiscal in the assembly.

Bulldozing a resurgent rainbow coalition led by the Samajwadi Party, the BJP on Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.

Banerjee also rejected views of a section of BJP leaders who claimed that the victory in the four states reflects people’s mood for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The BJP should stop daydreaming,” she said.

Asked about the performance of the Congress, Banerjee said, “It is for them to decide on what they want to do. But I think all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP. There is no need to wait for the Congress,” she added.