Mamata holds ‘Jonosanjog Yatra’ in West Bengal’s Malda

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday began her ‘Jonosanjog Yatra’ at English Bazar in Malda district, where Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is also scheduled to enter during the day.

The procession led by Banerjee started from the Malda Police Line ground and will culminate at the District Sports Association ground where she is scheduled to address a rally at 2 pm, a senior official said.

After completing trips to Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, Banerjee reached Malda this morning.

During the day, she will also hold an administrative review meeting in Malda district and attend a government programme in adjoining Murshidabad.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in the two districts in view of the chief minister’s visit.

Notably, both Malda and Murshidabad are considered to be strongholds of the Congress.

The chief minister is expected to make some new announcements in the health, education, and transportation sectors in Murshidabad district.

Banerjee has been on a trip to the districts of North Bengal where she held administrative meetings.