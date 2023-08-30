Mamata meets Uddhav at his Mumbai residence, ties rakhi on him

The Trinamool Congress chief arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to attend the two-day meeting of the INDIA bloc to be held on August 31 and September 1 at Hotel Grand Hyatt.

Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Uddhav Thackeray
Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Uddhav Thackeray- ANI

Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at his residence here and tied a rakhi on him.

Banerjee went to Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra after visiting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence in Juhu, sources said.

“Today, Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial celebrated Rakhi with Uddhav Thackeray ji and his family at his residence in Mumbai. They exchanged good wishes and celebrated the special day with smile and laughter,” the TMC said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

