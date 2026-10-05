Man accidentally falls to death from building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man accidentally fell to his death from a building in Hyderabad early on Monday, October 5.

The incident occurred in Siddiq Nagar under the Madhapur Police Station limits. The deceased was identified as Dilwar Hussain, a native of Assam. According to the police, Hussain was drunk when he fell from the third floor of the building.

Following the incident, Hussain’s family shifted him to a hospital in Kondapur, where he died while undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint, the Madhapur police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).