Man accused of cruelty, giving triple talaq to wife within 3 days of marriage

Thane: A case has been registered in Bhiwandi tehsil of the district against an Uttar Pradesh resident for allegedly harassing his newly-wed wife for dowry and giving her triple talaq within three days of the marriage, police said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint filed by a 25-year-old woman who hails from Thane district on Sunday, she began to face harassment from the in-laws immediately after she married Mohammad Rashid on October 19, 2025, and travelled to his village Nanhui in Sultanpur district of UP.

The in-laws were not satisfied with the gifts given by her parents and demanded a Bullet motorcycle as dowry, the woman claimed.

The woman’s family had given a gold ring, watch and household items including a cupboard, bed, sofa set, refrigerator, an AC, a washing machine and a mixer, but the in-laws were not happy with these things, she said.

Finally, her husband divorced her through the banned triple talaq method on October 21 and also assaulted her, the woman alleged.

FIR registered against husband, his family

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the husband, his parents, and two sisters under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 85 (husband or relative of husband subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) in addition to relevant provisions of the Prevention of Dowry Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalizes triple talaq.

Investigation was underway and no arrests have been made in the case yet, the police official said.