NCW chief hails ‘effective’ triple talaq law, flags low awareness

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar hails effective implementation of triple talaq law but flags low awareness among victims; urges them to seek panel help.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th November 2025 7:38 am IST|   Updated: 29th November 2025 10:06 am IST
The National Commission for Women resolves 30 petitions of victimised women in Hyderabad during public hearing held in Hyderabad on Monday, April 28.
National Commission of Women chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar.

Indore: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the law against ‘triple talaq’.

However, awareness has not yet increased to the extent that every woman affected by the practice knows her rights, but in such cases, the victims can approach the NCW for help, she said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 prohibits the practice of ending a marriage by uttering triple talaq at once. The law provides for a jail term of up to three years for the offender.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

“A law has already been enacted in the country against the practice of triple talaq, and it is being implemented very effectively,” she said.

The NCW chief said among the women who attended the ‘public hearing’ chaired by her in the city, one was a victim of triple talaq and police was instructed to immediately register a case based on her complaint.

On rising cybercrimes against women

Rising cybercrimes against women are a matter of concern and the NCW is running various awareness campaigns about such offences, she said.

When asked about the post of chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Commission remaining vacant for a long time, she said the state state government has been asked to fill this post.

“We will again request the state government to make an immediate appointment to this position,” she added.

During the ‘public hearing’, Rahatkar heard around 70 cases related to crimes against women and directed concerned officers to take concrete action in these matters.

Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th November 2025 7:38 am IST|   Updated: 29th November 2025 10:06 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button