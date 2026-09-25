Man airlifted from UAE makes remarkable recovery at SPARSH

Bengaluru: A 66-year-old man airlifted from the UAE to Bengaluru for complex cardiac care has made a remarkable recovery following a multidisciplinary treatment at SPARSH Hospital, Infantry Road. His treatment involved specialists from Cardiology, Pulmonology, Neurology and Thoracic Surgery, who coordinated care as he faced multiple serious medical challenges.

The patient, who had a history of diabetes and hypotension, was advised to undergo a coronary angiogram in the UAE after tests showed a significantly reduced ejection fraction (EF). His condition was further complicated by the need for ECMO support and a tracheostomy during treatment in the UAE. He was later airlifted to Bengaluru and brought directly to SPARSH with chest pain, breathing difficulty, stridor and known tracheal stenosis.

At SPARSH, the Pulmonology team first assessed his severely narrowed airway. Dr. Venkatesh, Senior Consultant – Pulmonology, and Dr Ganesh Pratap, Consultant Pulmonologist – Allergy & Asthma Specialist, evaluated the patient and recommended intervention to improve airflow. The initial procedure helped address the airway obstruction and prepared the patient for further treatment.

The Cardiology team, led by Dr (Prof) Ranjan Shetty, Lead Consultant – Cardiologist and Medical Director, SPARSH Hospital, then focused on his cardiac condition. The patient initially preferred medical management instead of an invasive procedure. His medications were reviewed and optimised, but after close monitoring and counselling, he agreed to undergo a coronary angiogram.

The angiogram revealed significant blockages in two major coronary arteries. Considering his overall clinical condition, doctors adopted a staged treatment strategy and addressed the two blockages through interventions performed at different stages.

During his recovery, the patient suffered an episode of loss of consciousness. The Neurology team was immediately consulted, and an MRI revealed a small intracranial bleed. Dr Anil Ramakrishna, Senior Consultant – Neurology, and his team initiated medical management. The neurological condition subsequently resolved, allowing treatment for his other medical problems to continue.

Once his cardiac condition was stabilised, the patient underwent definitive tracheal reconstruction under Dr Vijay C L, Consultant – Thoracic Surgery. The narrowed section of the trachea was removed and the healthy ends were reconnected through anastomosis.

Following the airway reconstruction, the patient’s breathing improved significantly and his overall clinical condition stabilised. His cardiac function also showed improvement, with his ejection fraction rising from approximately 35–40 per cent initially to nearly 50 per cent.

Dr Ranjan Shetty said, “In complex cases, treating individual conditions is only one part of the journey. What matters is bringing the right expertise together, planning the care as one team and keeping the patient’s overall recovery at the centre of every decision.”

He added that the case demonstrated the importance of a unified clinical approach in managing patients with multiple, interconnected medical challenges.

The patient’s journey, which began with an urgent air transfer from the UAE for cardiac care, ultimately involved treatment of cardiac, neurological and airway complications. With improved breathing and recovering cardiac function, he was able to progress towards a more stable and active life.