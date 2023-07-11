Man-animal conflict: Karnataka HC issues directions to Siddaramaiah govt

Division bench stated that along with initiating steps, court had also issued directions to establish protected corridors for the movement of elephants.

Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued directions to the Siddaramaiah government in connection with initiating proper action over man-animal conflict in the state.

The division bench stated that along with initiating steps, the court had also issued directions to establish protected corridors for the movement of elephants.

The bench had also given directions to start 24 hour helpline to receive information from the local people. It had also stated that the control room must pass on information on injured persons to the primary health centers.

The district hospitals must take action to ensure treatment for the injured persons in the wild animal attack cases. The forest department must be provided with required human resources and vehicles, the court stated.

The forest guards must convene a meeting at least four times in a year. The complaint cell must be established at the taluk level to get the information. The zonal forest officer and tehsildar should hold a meeting once in two months in connection with incidents of man-animal conflicts.

