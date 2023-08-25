Man arrested for assaulting woman in Goa resort

Police said that while the woman was in Goa on a tour, the accused was also in Goa.

Panaji: A man was arrested here on the charge of raping a woman at a starred resort in Assonora in North Goa, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Laxman Shiyar, 47, hails from Gujarat. He was arrested on Thursday, said police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jivba Dalvi said that a complaint was received on August 23 from the victim, stating that while travelling on a flight, she came in contact with a man by the name of Laxman Shiyar from Gujarat, who subsequently became friendly with her and noted her mobile phone number.

Police said that while the woman was in Goa on a tour, the accused was also in Goa. He started calling her on mobile phone and coaxed her to visit the resort at Assonora under the pretext of showing amenities available there.

Taking advantage of her loneliness, the accused took her to his resort room and sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

Colvale police are further investigating the case.

