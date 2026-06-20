Man arrested for attacking girlfriend in Raidurgam

The accused, K Govardhan, was harassing the 20-year-old woman after she rejected his advances.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Silhouette of a hand holding a knife with ink splatters on a wooden background.
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Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday, June 19, for allegedly attacking his girlfriend with a knife in Raidurgam police limits.

The accused, K Govardhan, was harassing the 20-year-old woman after she rejected his advances. According to police, Govardhan barged into the woman’s house at 3 am and attacked her indiscriminately.

Family members attacked

He also attacked the woman’s parents, sister and uncle who tried to intervene.

Subhan Bakery

Upon hearing the cries of the family, residents overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police. The injured were shifted to a hospital where they were out of danger. The Raidurgam police registered a case of attempt to murder under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested Govardhan.

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