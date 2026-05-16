Jilted lover kills woman alleging exploitation in the name of love in Telangana

The attacker, who was critically injured after the locals beat him up, claimed that Vaishnavi took money from him and exploited him in the name of love for the past two years

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 16th May 2026 11:45 pm IST
Jilted lover kills woman in Jadcherla, alleging financial exploitation in the name of love on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
Vaishnavi (left), Ramchander (right)

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a jilted lover slit a woman’s throat and killed her in Jadcherla town on Saturday afternoon, May 16.

The incident happened in Nimmalabayigadda in Jadcherla town of Mahabubnagar district at around 4-5 pm on Saturday evening, when a person named Ramchander, a resident of Hyderabad, indiscriminately attacked a woman named Vaishnavi, hardly 100 metre distance away from her house.

Vaishnavi, who was working at SVKR School in Polepally Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as a receptionist on the outskirts of Jadcherla town, had just finished her work and was heading home, when the incident happened.

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The locals beat up the attacker indiscriminately after he stabbed her multiple times. Ramchander was shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Medical College’s Hospital, where his condition was known to be critical.

Vaishnavi’s body was shifted to Jadcherla Government Area Hospital for post-mortem.

After being thrashed by the locals, Ramchander could be seen in a video telling those present there, that he has been in a relationship with Vaishnavi for the past couple of years, and that she exploited him by taking money from him and cheating him in the name of love.

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He told the onlookers while in a critical condition, that she not only refused to return his money, but has also started avoiding him.

(More details were awaited)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 16th May 2026 11:45 pm IST

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