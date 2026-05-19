Man arrested for cheating women on matrimony apps blew money at Goa casinos

Hyderabad: A man who posed as a wealthy, well-settled bachelor on multiple matrimonial apps to cheat women of money and banking credentials was on Tuesday, May 19, arrested by the Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police, who say he is linked to nearly 20 fraud cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The accused, Manda Venkata Kameshu of Undrajawaram in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, created fake profiles on platforms, including Telugu Matrimony, Reddy Matrimony, Brahmin Matrimony and Kamma Matrimony, investigators said.

He would then win the trust of women seeking matrimonial alliances through WhatsApp calls and Instagram chats before persuading them to transfer money or share credit card details, one-time passwords (OTP) and bank credentials under false pretexts.

The money extorted from victims was allegedly spent on online betting and casinos in Goa, the police said.

Also Read Matrimonial match turns out to be cyber fraudster; Hyderabad man loses Rs 11 lakh

Kameshu has been sent to judicial custody.

Cyberabad police urged the public to verify the identity and background of anyone they meet on matrimonial or social media platforms before proceeding further, and to never share OTPs, bank account details or financial information with strangers. Cyber fraud can be reported to the nearest cyber crime police station or on the national helpline number 1930.