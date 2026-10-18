Man arrested for harassing woman in Future City commissionerate

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, October 17, for harassing a 49-year-old woman in Kondurg police limits and sent to judicial custody.

The accused was identified as Ippalapalli Madhu, a resident of Cherukupally village, who allegedly offered a lift to the woman while she was waiting at Kondurg Bus Stand to travel to her village.

According to police, the accused assured the survivour that that he would drop her at her destination but instead took her to an isolated location on his two-wheeler and allegedly attempted to behave indecently with her.

Umar, a mobile shop owner from Kondurg, who was passing by, noticed the incident and immediately confronted the accused. The accused fled the spot on his two-wheeler.

Umar promptly assisted the woman, escorted her to Kondurg Police Station and helped her lodge a complaint.

Appreciating his presence of mind and courage, Kondurg Sub-Inspector BS Vara Prasad felicitated Umar with a shawl for his timely intervention and assistance to the victim.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kondurg police said, “Madhu was booked for sexual harassment under Section 75 and wrongful restraint under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita”.

He further stated that the Police Department would recognise and felicitate citizens who demonstrate courage and social responsibility in preventing crimes and protecting people in danger.