Man arrested for making hoax bomb threat to private airline

Chennai: A 27-year-old man hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district has been arrested for making a hoax bomb threat to a Mumbai-bound Indigo Airlines flight recently, the police said.

The arrested person, identified as V Prasanna of Thiruvaiyaru, was picked by a team of officials from the Cyber Crime Police Station of Central Crime Branch, an official release said.

The accused person had made the hoax threat to the Customer Service Centre of the airline here through a chat on June 18, claiming a bomb had been placed in a Chennai-Mumbai flight.

A complaint was later registered with the cyber crime wing.

The man was later remanded to judicial custody, the release added.