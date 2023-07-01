Man arrested for molesting minor girl on Doha-Bengaluru flight

Police on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl on a Doha-Bengaluru flight.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, the incident occurred on Tuesday when he was boarding the flight to Bengaluru with his wife and daughter. He alleged that the accused, identified as Ammawasai Murugesan, 51, from Sivaganga City of Tamil Nadu, touched the girl inappropriately.

Murugesan works as a public relations officer for a private firm in Doha, Qatar.

During the flight, the girl was sitting next to the Murugesan. The accused started conversing with the girl asking her if she need food or anything.

Initially, the mother thought it was just a social interaction. However, Murugesan continued talking to the girl and started touching her inappropriately. The mother caught a glimpse of the incident and told her husband, who immediately informed the cabin crew.

Subsequently, Murugesan was detained by the crew and handed over to security staff after the flight landed at the Bengaluru airport.

The father filed a complaint with the police, who booked the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent him to judicial custody.