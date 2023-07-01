Karnataka: Seers oppose move to repeal anti-conversion, cow slaughter laws

A group of seers of several Hindu mutts of Dakshina Kannada district have strongly opposed the decision of the Karnataka government to repeal the anti-conversion law and the cow slaughter Prevention Act.

Prompted by the recent discussions of the newly elected state government regarding repealing the laws, 10 seers from various mutts held a meeting in Mangaluru on Friday to address the issue.

The religious leaders in a conference called upon Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkumar not to change the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act or the ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act’.

While expressing displeasure over the government’s move, Sri Gurudevananda Swamiji of Odiyoor said that the decision will harm the sentiments of the entire Hindu community.

“We request the government to avoid hurting the beliefs of the Hindu community because the decision would be detrimental to our sentiments. I am hopeful that the public authority will not proceed with the choice. The seers are planning to go on a hunger strike if the government sticks to its decision, “he stated.

According to Sri Rajashekharananda Swamiji of the Vajradehi mutt, the government’s decision to repeal the laws will be challenged in the Supreme Court to safeguard the community’s rights and interests.

He also asked the police not to victimise Hindu activists by raking up old cases of “moral policing” using the new anti-communal wing of the force.

On July 3, the state government of Karnataka assured that it will introduce a bill to repeal the anti-conversion law in the legislature session.