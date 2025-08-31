Man arrested for posing as GHMC vigilance official in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man was arrested by Warasiguda police on Sunday, August 31, for allegedly stealing knives from a butcher shop while posing as a GHMC official.

According to the police, Ghouse Khan alias Aftab Khan went to a mutton shop on August 26 at around 5:30 pm, wearing a mask and a helmet, and introduced himself as a GHMC vigilance official.

Threatening the mutton shop owner over the pretext of conducting a food raid, Khan took two butcher knives and Rs 4,300 cash and fled the scene.

Upon knowing the truth, the shop owner registered a complaint with the police. Khan was arrested after reviewing the CCTV footage of that area.

He was apprehended at the Warasiguda X road. Police seized the stolen knives and cash from him. Upon questioning, Khan identified himself as a mutton worker from L N Nagar.

A case has been booked under sections 204, 318(4), 319(2), 351(2), 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.