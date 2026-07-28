Man arrested for ‘sexually harassing’ woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman while she was waiting for her cab by the roadside here, police said on Tuesday, July 28.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Ragav (42), a fruit vendor and a resident of NRI Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar, they said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, police said, adding that his two-wheeler has also been seized.

The matter came to light after the woman shared her ordeal on Instagram on July 27, alleging that a scooter rider approached her, made inappropriate remarks and offered her money in exchange for sexual favours, police said.

According to police, the woman was waiting for a cab in Ramamurthy Nagar when the accused allegedly targeted her with obscene language. The victim confronted the man and began recording his behaviour on her mobile phone. When she warned him that she would contact the police, he eventually left.

She later posted the video of the accused on Instagram to help identify him.

“As a woman, I should be able to wait for my cab without being treated like an object or being propositioned for money. His words were intimidating, disrespectful, and made me fear for my safety,” she wrote in her post.

The complainant said such behaviour should not be normalised or ignored and urged law enforcement authorities to identify the accused and take appropriate action.

She also appealed to the public to speak up against harassment in public spaces.

Following the viral post and complaint, the police tracked down the suspect.

A senior police officer said, “We have registered an FIR and arrested the accused.”