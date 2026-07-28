FIR over pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam posters triggers row

Bengaluru: The registration of an FIR against a young woman for allegedly displaying posters supporting 2020 northeast Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam during a NEET protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park has snowballed into a political controversy, with the BJP demanding stringent action while Congress leaders have called for a fair investigation before drawing conclusions.

Hon. President of BJP Karnataka,



It has been nearly six years. Why hasn’t Umar Khalid’s trial started yet? Why haven’t charges even been framed?



Why is the Modi Sarkar incapable of conducting a trial? What is stopping your government from putting him on trial?



Also, who are… https://t.co/oyFZQQVfBR — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 25, 2026



The case was registered by the Upparpet Police based on a complaint filed by a woman police officer deployed on security duty during the protest. Police invoked provisions relating to acts allegedly intended to provoke unrest and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

The controversy erupted after the woman allegedly displayed placards carrying slogans in support of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both facing prosecution in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case. One of the placards also reportedly contained the slogan “Ukhad Le BLR Police,” which police treated as objectionable.

Police personnel immediately removed the posters to prevent any disturbance, while several participants in the protest reportedly distanced themselves from the act and asked the woman to leave the venue. Officers later examined photographs, videos and statements before registering the FIR.

Reacting strongly to the development, Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra welcomed the police action but alleged that the incident reflected attempts to divert a genuine students’ movement for political purposes. Speaking to reporters, he said ‘’The protest was organised to seek justice for NEET aspirants. Instead, controversial slogans and posters supporting individuals accused in a serious criminal case surfaced at the venue. Those responsible for attempting to hijack a students’ movement must be identified and dealt with strictly in law.

Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad said the law should be allowed to take its course. “What is wrong in exhibiting pro Khalid poster ? He was not charge sheeted even after five years , It is not Pakistan but BJP creating Pak in India ‘’ he alleged.

Responding to the political criticism, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the police were functioning independently and that the government would not interfere in the investigation.

“The Bengaluru Police have registered a case based on a complaint and available material. The investigation will proceed strictly as per law. Whoever is found to have violated the law will face appropriate legal action. There is no question of shielding anyone,” Kharge said.

In his X account he asked BJP that It has been nearly six years. Why hasn’t Umar Khalid’s trial started yet? Why haven’t charges even been framed? Why is the Modi Sarkar incapable of conducting a trial? What is stopping your government from putting him on trial? Also, who are you or your party to issue certificates of desh bhakti? Your parent organisation, the RSS, are the real anti-nationals. A memory jog for you: – The RSS refused to unfurl the National Flag at its headquarters for 52 years. – The Sangh Parivar observed Independence Day and Republic Day as “black days.” – The RSS wanted the Manusmriti to be the Constitution of India. And don’t worry about the Bengaluru or Karnataka Police. We are not the Delhi Police.

Speaking to Siasat.com on Monday, Upparpet ACP B Deepak said ‘’We attempting to establish whether the posters were prepared independently or supplied by any organization, investigation is ongoing.