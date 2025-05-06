Man arrested for smuggling non-duty-paid liquor in Mansoorabad

The accused, Akshay Kumar, had been transporting the bottles from Goa, Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab and selling them at his house to customers at cheaper rates.

Hyderabad: The prohibition and excise enforcement Team of Telangana arrested one person for smuggling and selling non-duty-paid liquor at his house in Mansoorabad, Saroornagar. 45 bottles of liquor were seized from him.

On a tip-off, the enforcement team raided the house of Akshay and seized the liquor bottles. A case is booked against him at Saroornagar P&E station.

