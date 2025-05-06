Man died of cardiac arrest, not dog bite, autopsy confirms

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man who was initially suspected to have died in a dog attack was later confirmed to have suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in Madhura Nagar. The victim has been identified as Dasari Pavan Kumar, a cashier at a jewellery store.

According to a DC report, the incident first appeared to be a dog attack, but police later clarified that the post-mortem examination revealed that Pavan died due to a heart rupture and blood clots. The dog bit him after his death.

Pavan, who had been suffering from breathing problems for the past three weeks, was discharged from a private hospital just two days prior. Police believe he died early Sunday morning, following a night of severe discomfort.

His death came to light after his roommate, Sandeep, noticed he hadn’t responded all day. Police were alerted and found Pavan dead inside his locked bedroom. His Husky was with the body, with its mouth and teeth stained with blood, leading to initial suspicions of a fatal mauling.