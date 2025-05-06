Man died of cardiac arrest, not dog bite, autopsy confirms

The victim has been identified as Dasari Pavan Kumar, a cashier at a jewellery store.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 6th May 2025 7:36 pm IST
A Representational Image of man holding his heart
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man who was initially suspected to have died in a dog attack was later confirmed to have suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in Madhura Nagar. The victim has been identified as Dasari Pavan Kumar, a cashier at a jewellery store.

According to a DC report, the incident first appeared to be a dog attack, but police later clarified that the post-mortem examination revealed that Pavan died due to a heart rupture and blood clots. The dog bit him after his death.

Pavan, who had been suffering from breathing problems for the past three weeks, was discharged from a private hospital just two days prior. Police believe he died early Sunday morning, following a night of severe discomfort.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Cashier dies after pet dog bite in Hyderabad’s Madhuranagar

His death came to light after his roommate, Sandeep, noticed he hadn’t responded all day. Police were alerted and found Pavan dead inside his locked bedroom. His Husky was with the body, with its mouth and teeth stained with blood, leading to initial suspicions of a fatal mauling.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 6th May 2025 7:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button