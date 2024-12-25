Man arrested in Hyderabad for stealing vehicles from hospitals

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was arrested for stealing vehicles from parking areas near government hospitals in the twin cities.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Sameer, an air-conditioner technician from Falaknuma. He had been facing financial difficulties due to his addiction to alcohol and ganja which drove him to steal vehicles. Sameer, who completed his SSC in Kalapathar, initially worked as a labourer at a petrol pump in Afzalgunj. While working at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad, he noticed the absence of surveillance cameras in the parking areas which he exploited to carry out the thefts.

According to reports, the accused would steal vehicles parked near hospitals in Hyderabad. Then, he would use them for a few days before selling them to receivers running scrap businesses in Musheerabad. The receivers would then dismantle some of the stolen vehicles into spare parts for later disposal.

Upon receiving information, police arrested the accused and recovered five vehicles in their original condition and four dismantled vehicles with a total value of Rs 4 lakh.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, Hyderabad police arrested a man for allegedly stealing an ambulance from Gandhi Hospital while an ambulance driver was occupied in moving a patient to a ward.

According to a press release, the Chilkalguda police said that K Yadagiri, 33, a labourer from New Bhoiguda in Secunderabad, had met L Srinivas, a Karimnagar ambulance driver who had arrived at Gandhi Hospital with a patient, on Monday. To assist the patient in getting to the emergency ward, Srinivas accompanied him to the hospital.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and tracked down Yadagiri. The vehicle was later seized from him.