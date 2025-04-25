Man arrested in Meghalaya for praising Pahalgam terror attack

Shillong: Police in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly praising the Pahalgam terror attack on social media, an officer said on Friday.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said sleuths of the special cell raided Simon Shylla’s house and seized two mobiles and a case has been registered at Lumdiengjri police station.

“We arrested Simon Shylla yesterday from his residents at Umlyngka town after he posted anti-national comments on a video… ,” Syiem told PTI.

Shylla made several alleged “pro-terrorist” comments in a Facebook post threatening the unity and integrity of the country, the SP said.

Shylla will be produced in court later in the day.