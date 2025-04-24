Pahalgam terror attack: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam arrested over ‘government conspiracy’ remark

Guwahati: Assam’s opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The AIUDF has distanced itself from the legislator’s comments, stating that the views were his own and not of the party.

“We have seen a video where the MLA is defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack. I had instructed the police to take action and accordingly, the DGP has informed me that he has been arrested,” Sarma said at a press conference here.

Islam was arrested from his residence in Nagaon district.

“The MLA will be produced before a court and we will take the case to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said no attempt to directly or indirectly support Pakistan through any means, including on social media, will be tolerated and the police have strict directions to act against such persons immediately.

The chief minister, in a post on X, affirmed the state government’s strong action against anyone defending Pakistan.

I have instructed @assampolice to take the strictest possible action against anyone who is supporting Pakistan in the wake of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack.



Accordingly, Hon'ble MLA Aminul Islam has been arrested today on charges of sedition.



I repeat, nobody will be spared. pic.twitter.com/AArbD5Ps34 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 24, 2025

“Assam will take the strongest possible action against anyone who dares to defend—directly or indirectly—the horrific, Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam. Let it be known clearly: those who attempt to justify, normalise, or dilute the brutal murder of innocent civilians are not exercising freedom of expression—they are standing against the soul of India,” he said.

Assam Police, also in a post on social media, said the AIUDF legislator has been arrested for a “misleading and instigating statement …which went viral and had the potential to create an adverse situation”.

A case has been registered at Nagaon Sadar police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Meanwhile, AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal said the views expressed by Islam are his personal opinion.

“The comments made by Aminul Islam are unfortunate. This is the time to stand with our government. Terrorists have no religion. These terrorists are giving Islam a bad name,” Ajmal said.

He maintained that the views expressed by Islam in the video did not reflect the party’s stand, and the AIUDF already condemned the attack.