Pahalgam attack: Rahul Gandhi to visit JK on Friday, meet injured

They said Gandhi will visit the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to enquire about the health of the injured.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will travel to Jammu and Kashmir on April 25 and meet those injured in the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress sources said on Thursday.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

Gandhi cut short his visit to the United States to attend the crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee held earlier on Thursday.

He also attended an all-party meeting called by the government to brief parties on the horrific terror attack.

