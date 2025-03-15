Man attacked during Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

Police denied any religious angle behind the attack. They said the attack was over an argument over alcohol and not due to Holi celebrations.

Man attacked during Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh
A young man was attacked and beaten badly by a group of men playing Holi in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district after the former revealed his religious identity.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 14. The victim, Shamim, was on his way home in the Kotwali area on Nirojpur Road when he was intercepted by a group of drunk men who were playing Holi.

Upon learning Shamim is a Muslim, the group mercilessly thrashed him with bricks and sticks. One of the attackers filmed the attack and fled the scene. Shamim was eventually rescued by locals and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An seriously injured Shamim registered a complaint in Kotwali police station. Police stated that the accused will be arrested soon.

Police denies Holi angle

However, according to local reports, the Kotwal police has denied any religious angle behind Shamim’s attack. They categorically said the attack was over an argument over alcohol and not due to Holi celebrations.

“One of the attackers has been identified as Pravesh. Shamim and Pravesh were drinking at a brick kiln and a scuffle broke out between them, leading to the fight. Pravesh has been taken into custody, and action is being taken against others,” the police said.

