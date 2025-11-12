Man attacks brother-in-law for harassing sister in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: A man allegedly attacked his 35-year-old brother-in-law following harassment and ongoing marital issues faced by his sister in Hyderabad.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Sancharapuri Colony under the jurisdiction of the Bowenpally police station.

According to police, the accused, identified as Syed Sohail, along with his father, Syed Atheekuddin, and his uncle, Syed Rafeeq, went to the residence of his brother-in-law, Syed Junaid Ahmed, and attacked him with a knife.

Speaking to the Siasat.com, SI Bowenpally Avinash Babu said that Junaid Ahmed was allegedly harassing his wife, due to which she started living with her family. Enraged over the continued marital disputes, Sohail and his relatives confronted Junaid, leading to the violence.

“Junaid sustained serious injuries on his neck and was rushed to a hospital for treatment,” the officer said.

On the other hand, Junaid alleged that he and his family members were being harassed by the filing of an illegal dowry harassment case against him.

Police have registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS. An arrest is yet to be made. Further investigation is underway.