Man attempts to rape 9-year-old in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A labourer at the navy radar station in Vikarabad was arrested by the Changomul police for allegedly trying to rape a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday, August 5.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 am on Tuesday when the girl was left unattended by her parents, who also work as labourers at the radar station. The accused reportedly took advantage of the situation and attempted to rape the victim.

However, the cries of the victim alerted people in the area, who then rescued the girl. A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused is currently under police custody, and further investigation into the case is underway.