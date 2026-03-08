Man beaten during Ramzan, UP police books case against 5

A young Muslim man was severely beaten by 5-6 boys in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar area during Ramzan.

A CCTV footage of the altercation has surfaced on social media platforms showing Abdul Wahab returning from a mosque when he stops his bike and asks some boys, who at that time were not in the frame, to come over.

They start arguing in the presence of passengers, and suddenly, Wahab pushes one of the boys. This escalates the situation, where another, holding a bat, attempts to hit the Muslim man.

The owner of a Kinara store, where the altercation takes place, rushes and takes away the cricket bat. However, the boys attack Wahad, who tries to defend himself.

At one point, Wahad, whose skull cap is thrown away, rushes at his attackers with a metal chair.

He is finally overpowered and seriously wounded.

The Muzaffarnagar has lodged a first information report (FIR) against Harish, Lavi, Basant, Rishabh and Aditya, stated local media.