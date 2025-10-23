Man beaten to death after minor dispute turns violent in UP’s Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: A man was beaten to death following a clash between two groups from different communities over a minor dispute in Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

Additional SP Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters that Idrees (35) was killed in the clash at a village under the Jhinjhana police station limits on Wednesday night.

Ajit, an Army jawan, has been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said.

The conflict broke out after two individuals – Vikas and Irfan, both residents of the same locality – confronted each other.

The dispute soon escalated into a violent clash in which Idrees was beaten to death with an iron rod, the officer said.

The confrontation reportedly started when Vikas objected to rubble being dumped outside Irfan’s house, where some construction work was going on.

Police have so far arrested Ajit in connection with Idrees’ murder, and are searching for the remaining accused, Singh said.

The local residents, meanwhile, staged a protest in the area demanding strict action against the accused.

Security has been tightened in the village, where extra police forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure, the officer said.