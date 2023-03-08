Man beaten to death in south Delhi on Holi

Probe revealed that a person named Siddharth, who was known to Brijesh, had gone to buy shampoo at a nearby shop and had some altercation with a person there, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th March 2023 10:16 pm IST
New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was beaten to death following a fight in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area on Wednesday, police said.

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and found Brajesh Kumar, a native of Khagriya in Bihar, dead. The deceased had injury marks on his head, a senior police officer said.

When Siddarth returned, the person whom he had a fight with, also followed him with some of his associates and engaged in a fight with Brijesh, Siddarth and another person named Shubham. During the fight, the assailants hit Brijesh on his head with an iron rod, the officer said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Legal action is being taken and all accused have been apprehended, police added.

