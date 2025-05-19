Man bites off woman’s finger in Madhura Nagar over money dispute

Hyderabad: A man allegedly bit off a 50-year-old woman’s index finger on Sunday, May 19, during an argument about money in Madhura Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Hemanth.

According to reports, Mamatha and her husband Hemanth had been renting a penthouse from Sujitha in Jubilee Hills for three years. Mamatha, who manages a chit fund business, was owed Rs 30,000 by Sujitha.

However, Mamatha’s family had recently moved out, but the couple returned on Sunday, demanding immediate repayment due to urgent financial needs. An argument broke out between Mamatha and Sujitha, leading Sujitha’s mother, Latha, to intervene and calm the situation.

During the confrontation, Hemanth allegedly bit off Latha’s right index finger, which was severed completely. Latha was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed the finger could not be reattached.

Following a complaint by Sujitha, Madhura Nagar police have registered a case.

Further investigation is ongoing.