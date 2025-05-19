Man bites off woman’s finger in Madhura Nagar over money dispute

The accused has been identified as Hemanth.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th May 2025 5:19 pm IST
Representational Image of crime scene
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man allegedly bit off a 50-year-old woman’s index finger on Sunday, May 19, during an argument about money in Madhura Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Hemanth.

According to reports, Mamatha and her husband Hemanth had been renting a penthouse from Sujitha in Jubilee Hills for three years. Mamatha, who manages a chit fund business, was owed Rs 30,000 by Sujitha.

MS Creative School

However, Mamatha’s family had recently moved out, but the couple returned on Sunday, demanding immediate repayment due to urgent financial needs. An argument broke out between Mamatha and Sujitha, leading Sujitha’s mother, Latha, to intervene and calm the situation.

Also Read
Omega Hospital CEO caught purchasing drugs in Hyderabad

During the confrontation, Hemanth allegedly bit off Latha’s right index finger, which was severed completely. Latha was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed the finger could not be reattached.

Following a complaint by Sujitha, Madhura Nagar police have registered a case.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th May 2025 5:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button