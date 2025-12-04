Man bludgeoned to death in Shamshabad; 14-yr-old among arrestees

Hyderabad: The RGI airport police arrested two persons, including a 14-year-old boy, for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man at Siddanthi colony in Shamshabad on Monday night.

The accused are Abdul Javeed, 35, was the victim’s Soudaiah’s neighbour, who frequently quarrelled, hurling abuses at each other.

“On Monday, between 7 pm and 10.30 pm, when Soudaiah was alone, Javeed and the juvenile attacked him with a boulder, causing serious injuries. They fled from the spot,” police said.

Soudaiah’s wife, Shanta Amma, saw her bleeding husband and rushed him to the hospital. However, he passed away.

A case was registered and following investigations, Javeed and the teenager were arrested.