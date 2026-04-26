Man booked for assaulting TGSRTC driver in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda rural police booked a case against a man for allegedly assaulting a TGSRTC bus driver for not stopping the bus when he requested.

A video of the accused, T Venkatesham, and the RTC driver, Thalla Ram Kumar, hitting each other went viral on social media platforms on Sunday.

Kumar, 23, is a hired bus driver from Nalgonda Town. He was heading to Dilsukhnagar when Venkatesham, who was with his family, signalled him to stop the bus.

When Kumar did not, Venkatesham dragged him out and started beating him on the road.

On a complaint lodged by Ram Kumar, the Nalgonda rural police booked a case against Venkatesham under 118 (1), 352 BNS Act. The case is under investigation.