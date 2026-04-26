Man booked for assaulting TGSRTC driver in Nalgonda

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 9:06 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda rural police booked a case against a man for allegedly assaulting a TGSRTC bus driver for not stopping the bus when he requested.

A video of the accused, T Venkatesham, and the RTC driver, Thalla Ram Kumar, hitting each other went viral on social media platforms on Sunday.

Kumar, 23, is a hired bus driver from Nalgonda Town. He was heading to Dilsukhnagar when Venkatesham, who was with his family, signalled him to stop the bus.

Subhan Bakery

When Kumar did not, Venkatesham dragged him out and started beating him on the road.

On a complaint lodged by Ram Kumar, the Nalgonda rural police booked a case against Venkatesham under 118 (1), 352 BNS Act. The case is under investigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 9:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button